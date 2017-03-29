Costcutter Opens Third ‘Shopper First’ With Focus On Food-To-Go

Costcutter Supermarkets has launched its third pilot store as part of the roll-out of its new ‘Shopper First’ programme, which aims to boost sales growth and provide retailers with access to detailed shopper profile information.

The 1,900 sq.ft new store in Kirton, Lincolnshire, recently underwent a £150,000 refurbishment. The transformation saw the store’s focus being placed on providing shoppers with a “leading food-to-go offer”. This included the introduction of a new dedicated 2.7m food-to-go section, featuring a full bean to cup Tchibo coffee machine; Rollover hotdogs; Slush Puppies; Country Choice hot foods, sweets and savouries; plus a range of meal deals.

In addition, the store’s owners have partnered with local food producers for their meat, fruit and vegetables, bread and flowers.

Commenting on the new look store, owner Suenita Keshwara said: “The new Costcutter brand is a really exciting proposition that will enable us to better connect with our shoppers and drive footfall. The shopper insights have been crucial, enabling us to create an offering that will better meet our shoppers’ needs. The store has been designed to meet the needs of the local community and to offer not just the products they want, but a fantastic shopping experience.”