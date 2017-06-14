DENMARK: Carlsberg Unveils Zero-Carbon Aim For Breweries

Carlsberg has announced plans to eliminate carbon emissions and halve water usage at its breweries by 2030. The move is part of its new sustainability programme – Together Towards ZERO – which includes the exclusive use of renewable electricity at its breweries by 2022.

Carlsberg said the programme, part of its SAIL’22 strategy, has been developed in partnership with “leading global experts using a science-based approach”, adding that it is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

The group said it has worked with Carbon Trust to set targets for emission reductions at a level that would contribute to limiting global warming to 1.5°C, the upper end of the Paris Agreement target. It is also working with partners along the value chain to reduce beer-in-hand emissions by 30% by 2030. Meanwhile, working with WWF, Carlsberg has identified breweries situated in areas with a high-risk of water scarcity and developed targets to support the ambition of ZERO water waste.

Additionally, the group is aiming to reduce irresponsible drinking by offering 100% distribution of alcohol-free beer by 2022, providing responsible drinking messaging and nutritional information online as well as on packaging, and forming partnerships to encourage responsible consumption.

The group said it will also set up a Young Scientists’ Community to help foster further scientific developments within CO2, water and sustainable brewing.