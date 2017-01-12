AUSTRALIA: ACCC TO Review Woolworths-BP Deal

The Australian competition regulator has confirmed that it will review Woolworths Ltd’s plan to sell its 527 petrol stations to BP, in a A$1.8bn deal.

The Australia Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) noted: “Once a submission is received the ACCC will commence a public review of the proposed acquisition”. It declined to offer any other details.

The deal, which is not expected to be completed before January 2018, requires the approval of the ACCC and Australia’s Foreign Investment Review Board.