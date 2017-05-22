AUSTRALIA: Aldi Continues To Gain Market Share From Rivals

Aldi Australia continues to capture market share from its main grocery rivals in the country, according to new figures from research firm Roy Morgan.

The latest report shows that shoppers spent A$90.3bn at Australian supermarkets during the 12 months to March 2017. Woolworths Ltd continued to lead the market, but its market share slipped to 35.7% (A$32.2bn), while Coles maintained its share at 33.2% (A$30bn).

However, Aldi saw its share of the market grow to 13.2% (A$11.9bn), helping it pull further away from IGA, which had a share of just 9.3% (A$8.4bn). The remaining other supermarkets saw their share grow to 8.6% (A$7.8bn).

Roy Morgan noted: “With over A$90bn a year spent at supermarkets, every 0.1 percentage point change in market share is equal to nearly A$100m in gross revenue lost or gained … Aldi’s growth in market share reflects its continued strong performance in delivering customer satisfaction. The latest data shows Aldi retains the lead among the Big Four supermarket chains, satisfying over 90% of its customers overall, with – perhaps surprisingly – particular strength in meat and fresh fruit and vegetables, as well as the general merchandise which is a distinguishing feature against competitors.”

The report added: “With industry-leading satisfaction and catalogue reach, we would expect Aldi’s market share to continue to climb. Coles, Woolworths and IGA, as well as smaller chains, will need to work to safeguard their shares against an ascendant Aldi and any new game-changing arrivals.”