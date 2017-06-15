AUSTRALIA: Aldi Signs Tax Transparency Code

Aldi Australia has joined the government’s voluntary Tax Transparency Code, saying the move underlined its commitment to “operating with the highest levels of integrity and transparency.”

The Code, which is supported by major business lobby groups, are aimed at getting companies to volunteer more details of their taxes. Tom Daunt, CEO of Aldi Australia, noted that the chain “supports greater tax disclosure in Australia as this reflects our commitment to regulatory compliance and increased transparency on our tax strategy and corporate governance.”

The hard discounter is structured as a limited partnership in Australia, which means it is not required to be audited or to disclose accounts to ASIC. As a result, it does not have to file the standard consolidated financial statements, and its accounts so far disclose no details on sales or profit in the country.

Aldi, which generates around A$7.5bn in sales in Australia, said its first report will be published in September 2017.

