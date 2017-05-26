AUSTRALIA: Ansell Sells Condom Unit For A$800m

The Ansell group has sold its condom division, the world’s second-largest, to a Chinese consortium for A$800m (US$600m). The unit, which owns brands such as Skyn, Jissbon, and Mates, was acquired by the Humanwell Healthcare Group and CITIC Capital China Partners.

Ansell said the move will allow it to focus on its industrial and medical rubber products division, noting: “It is our only consumer business, it is the only business where we’re not number one in the world, it is a business with a dramatically different go-to-market in terms of marketing spend.”

Magnus Nicolin, CEO of Ansell, added that while there was potential for growth in emerging markets, there was little volume growth in developed markets. He noted that given the fluctuating nature of the global condom market, the group felt this was the right time to sell the business.

The interest by the Chinese consortium could be traced to the potential for growth domestically, with a recent Transparency Market Research report forecasting that China’s condom market woud grow by 12% annually between 2016 and 2024 and be worth more than $5bn a year.