AUSTRALIA: Metcash Announces CEO Exit, FY Profit Drop

Metcash has announced that CEO Ian Morrice is set to step down from the helm of the group, even as it reported a sharp drop in profit for its last fiscal year.

The wholesaler said that Morrice will retire from his role in 2018, adding that he had advised the board earlier this year that he was considering retiring after completing five years as CEO (he was appointed to the post in June 2013).

Rob Murray, Chairman of Metcash, noted: “The board has been undertaking a comprehensive process of succession planning following earlier advice from Ian that he was considering retiring at the end of five years in the role. We expect to be able to make an announcement on a successor in the near future.”

Meanwhile, the group said net profit for the year ending 30 April 2017 dropped by 20.6% to A$171.9m, and while revenues grew by 5.4% to A$14.1bn, they were helped by the presence of an extra week and acquisitions.

Metcash noted: “We continued to see positive earnings momentum in both Liquor and Hardware, while in Food the impact of intense competition and weak economic conditions in Western Australia were largely offset by the benefit of the 53rd trading week, Working smarter and other cost savings”.