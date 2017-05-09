AUSTRALIA: Retail Sales Continue To Show Weakness In March

Retail sales across Australia slipped again in March, according to the latest data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics, highlighting the precarious condition of the market.

On a seasonally-adjusted basis, sales in March declined by 0.1% month-on-month, following on from a 0.2% decline in February.  Sales were up 2.5% year-on-year.

Food sales for the month were down 0.5% month-on-month (seasonally-adjusted), hurt by a 0.4% decline at supermarkets & grocery stores, a 1% drop at liquor stores, and a 1.2% decrease in specialised food retail.

Household goods were down 0.1% (seasonally-adjusted), hurt in particular by a 0.8% decline for hardware, building & garden supplies. However, the worst hit sector was Department stores, which saw sales slide by 0.6%.

Some sectors showed growth for the period, such as Pharmaceutical, cosmetic and toiletry goods (+2.5% seasonally-adjusted) and other recreational goods (+2.7%).

NAM Implications:
  • Although H&B showed +2.5% growth, we are largely in flat-line country.
  • …with any growth coming at the expense of competition at product level.

