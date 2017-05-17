AUSTRALIA: Wesfarmers Drops Plans For Officeworks IPO

The Wesfarmers conglomerate has announced that it no longer plans to publicly list its Officeworks banner, citing “current equity market conditions”.

Wesfarmers had launched a strategic review of Officeworks earlier this year, but has now “determined that an IPO of Officeworks at this point in time would not realise appropriate value and would not be in the best interests of its shareholders”.

The group went on to add that it was “comfortable retaining Officeworks in its portfolio and the business would be divested only if it was considered to be in the best interests of Wesfarmers’ shareholders”.