AUSTRALIA: Wesfarmers May Be Hit Hardest By Amazon

A new report by Morgan Stanley warned that the Wesfarmers conglomerate may be the worst hit amongst Australian retailers by the entry of Amazon into the market. The report sent shares in Wesfarmers down by more than 3.1% (or A$1.33) today.

Analysts at the investment bank said Wesfarmers could lose up to A$400m in profits by the 2026 fiscal year, due to Amazon’s entry. The report added: “We believe that Wesfarmers’ department store businesses are particularly susceptible as Amazon rolls out its first-party product and its Prime offer”.

It also said that investors had underestimated Wesfarmers’ exposure, noting: “We think the market is mispricing the impact of Amazon’s entry in Australia, by selling the category killers rather than Wesfarmers, which we view as most exposed via its department store businesses.”

The report also said Amazon is expected to begin expanding in Australia later this year, and is likely to set up a large distribution centre during 2018. It expects the online giant to initially focus on consumer electronics and apparel, following up with dry goods and fresh foods. Morgan Stanley estimates Amazon will generate A$12bn in sales by fiscal 2026.

