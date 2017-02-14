AUSTRALIA: Wesfarmers Promotes Insider As New Group MD

The Wesfarmers conglomerate has named company veteran Rob Scott as its new Managing Director, succeeding long-term head Richard Goyder.

Scott, currently head of Wesfarmers’ industrials division, has been named as Deputy CEO with immediate effect, and will be made MD after the group’s AGM in November. He first joined the group in 1993, and then rejoined it in 2004 after working in investment banking.

Chairman Michael Chaney said Scott was an “outstanding executive and had demonstrated his leadership and commercial capability”. Chaney added that the appointment continued Wesfarmers’ “unbroken tradition of appointing its chief executives from within the group”.

Goyder, who has led the conglomerate for more than 12 years, noted: “I continue to enjoy the challenges of leading this outstanding and diverse company and appreciate the opportunities it has given me. I look forward to working with Rob on a seamless transition in the months ahead.”