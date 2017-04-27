AUSTRALIA: Wesfarmers Q3 Results Hurt By Coles Slowdown

Wesfarmers has seen its third-quarter results being hurt by a slowdown at the Coles Group, its largest business, although non-food operations continued to improve.

Overall sales at Coles edged up 0.5% to A$9.02bn, as a 1.2% rise in Food & Liquor sales offset a 3% drop at its convenience stores. Like-for-like sales, meanwhile, edged up 0.3% and were up 0.7% on a calendar-adjusted basis.

John Durkan, MD of Coles, noted: “It is necessary that we continue to proactively invest in the customer offer throughout this period of lower growth and increased competition to ensure we maintain our market leading customer offer”.

The Officeworks chain reported a 9% rise to A$1.7bn, while Bunnings Australia & New Zealand registered a 7.7% increase to A$2.8bn, and Kmart saw sales improve by 2.5% to A$1.1bn.

However, the Target department store chain continued to hurt results, with sales slumping 18.1% to A$555m. Guy Russo, head of department stores at Wesfarmers, warned that sales at the banner were likely to remain weak in the fourth quarter as well.

Group MD Richard Goyder said the result was “generally pleasing” given the later timing of Easter in the 2017 financial year.