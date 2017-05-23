AUSTRALIA: Woolworths Ltd Launches Samples-For-Reviews Programme

Woolworths Ltd has formally launched a new programme which offers members free food from the group’s own label ranges, in exchange for their reviews.

‘The Bunch’ service was trialled in 2016, and is now open to any member of the Woolworths Rewards loyalty card programme. Cardholders have to opt in to the service, and selected members are then sent emails telling them when they can collect full-sized samples of own label products from stores.

Customers are invited to leave “free and unfiltered” reviews on The Bunch website. While leaving a review is voluntary, members will receive more samples as they review more products, and “At the highest level people will get a sample every other week, then on top of that are first-come, first-served samples.”

Gemma Howells, Woolworths’ Senior own brand manager, said data from the programme and the customer feedback will “shape the future” of the range. She noted: “We have spent so much investment in making sure we have the right quality in our own brand range and what this does is get people testing those products on a much bigger scale and giving us feedback”.

Woolworths said around 4,000 customers have already taken part in the trial over the past six months, sampling items including lamb shanks, crackers, brie and ice cream.