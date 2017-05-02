AUSTRALIA: Woolworths Ltd Revival Continues In Q3

Woolworths Ltd has reported another strong set of quarterly results, helping it to outpace main rival Coles for the second straight quarter.

Overall sales were up 3.7% to A$13.8bn (+4.4% calendar-adjusted), boosted in particular by a 5.1% rise (+5.6% adjusted) at its Australian Food unit. The group also saw growth at its New Zealand Food (+4.4% adjusted), Endeavour Drinks Group (+3.9% adjusted), and Hotels (+1.9% adjusted) businesses. However, that growth was partially offset by continued weakness at the Big W chain (-6.1% adjusted) and at EziBuy (-10.3% adjusted).

CEO Brad Banducci noted that the group is “still in the early stages of our turnaround and are focused on the many opportunities we have to further improve our business”. He however warned that the group’s results in the second half will be impacted by its increased investment, cost price hikes, and promotional activity.

Banducci also said that Big W is now expected to report a pre-tax loss of A$115m-A$135m for the second half, noting that the chain is “a work in progress and its turnaround will be a multi-year journey.”