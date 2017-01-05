AUSTRALIA: Woolworths Ltd Sells Fuel Business In A$1.8bn Deal

Woolworths Ltd has announced the sale of its fuel business to BP, in a deal worth A$1.8bn, as it looks to focus on its core supermarket operations.

The business operates 527 petrol stations across Australia, and also owns 16 development sites. The stations are currently supplied by Caltex, which had bid for the business. The deal will see BP eventually taking over the supply and sale of fuel at the sites.

The group said a trial of a new ‘Metro at BP’ convenience store format will be launched, which will be expanded if successful. Up to 200 BP convenience stores refurbished to the new format. BP will also become a “cornerstone partner” in the Woolworths Rewards loyalty programme.

Woolworths said the sale “is not expected to have a material impact” on group profits, adding that the proceeds of the sale “will be used to strengthen our balance sheet and reinvest in our core businesses”. The deal is only likely to be completed until January 2018 at the earliest.