CHINA: Alibaba In New Tie-Up With Bailian

The Alibaba Group continues to push into the bricks & mortar market, this time with a new partnership with local retail giant Bailian Group.

The two sides said they use Alibaba’s data to integrate “offline stores, merchandise, logistics and payment tools with the ultimate aim of elevating efficiency and overall consumer experience”. This will see them initially cooperating on supply chain technology, integrating the Alipay system within Bailian’s membership programme, and upgrading some of Bailian’s 4,700 outlets across the country.

Alibaba noted: “Our partnership with Bailian is an important milestone in the evolution of Chinese retail, where the distinction between physical and virtual commerce is becoming obsolete”.

Alibaba will not pick up a stake in Bailian.