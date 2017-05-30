CHINA: Alibaba Takes Significant Stake In Lianhua Supermarket

Shares in Lianhua Supermarket have soared after it was revealed that a unit of the Alibaba Group will be picking up a significant minority stake in the local retail giant.

Alibaba (China) Technology has agreed to a deal to acquire an 18% stake in Lianhua, from shareholder Shanghai Yiguo E-Commerce. The move makes Alibaba the second-largest shareholder in Lianhua, which operates more than 3,600 stores across China.

No financial details of the deal were disclosed, but reports at prices before the announcement, it could be worth around HK$780m (US$100m).

Shanghai Yiguo also separately agreed to sell a 2% stake to the Bailian Group, which had unveiled a strategic partnership with Alibaba in February.

The announcement sent shares in Lianhua up 30% at one point on Monday, and they remain more than 24% up from before the news was revealed.