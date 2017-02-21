CHINA: FMCG Market Growth Hits New Low In 2016

Spending in China’s FMCG market in 2016 grew by just 2.9% year-on-year in 2016, marking its slowest growth in the last decade, according to new figures from Kantar Worldpanel. In contrast, the market grew by 3.5% year-on-year in 2015.

Kantar said the growth of modern trade (hypermarkets, supermarkets and convenience stores) slowed to just 0.7%, challenged by both a decelerating economy and a rapidly growing ecommerce channel.

It also found that international retailers saw their market share decline by 20bps to 11.9%, with Carrefour losing share even as Walmart reported a 10bps increase to 4.9%. Local retailers continued to outperform their international counterparts, with Sun Art growing its share by 30bps to 7.8%, and Yonghui growing its share by 60bps to 2.8% to become the fifth-largest retailer in the market.

The report also found that 53.5% of Chinese urban families bought FMCG online during the year, a 10 percentage point increase on the year. Kantar Worldpanel reported a 54% jump in online FMCG spending, as more and more consumers are moving their weekly shopping trips as well as their individual purchases of certain niche, premium and imported products online. Kantar found that ecommerce attracted 65.8% of families in key cities and 57% of families in the provincial capital cities. Yet in county level cities and counties, ecommerce penetration growth was even higher at 29.3%, thanks to the expansion of delivery and rapid acceptance of mobile commerce.