CHINA: JD.com Establishes Physical Retail Presence

JD.com has become the latest major online retailer in China to open bricks & mortar stores, following in the footsteps of rivals Alibaba and Amazon. JD is the second-largest e-commerce platform in the country.

The group has opened three shop-in-shops inside Yonghui Superstores (two in Beijing, one in Chongqing), in which JD has a 10% stake.

The outlets cover an area of 20 sq. m., and stock several items available on its website (electronics, health & beauty, and gift cards). Each outlet is staffed by 3-4 employees, and they also allow consumers to use QR codes to scan and buy the items online.

