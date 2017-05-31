CHINA: JD.com, pladis Team Up In Local Food Deal

JD.com and pladis have joined forces in a deal that will see them import snack foods into China, to be sold directly to local consumers via the online platform.

The deal will cover the imports of products in categories such as chocolates, biscuits, sweets, cakes and crackers and will include brands like Godiva, McVitie’s, Ulker, and Go Ahead, amongst others. The strategic partnership includes sales, product development and marketing.

As part of the agreement, JD.com will offer its customers early access to new snacks while launching new treats exclusively in China. The Chinese firm will also launch special campaigns to boost sales and brand awareness of pladis products, and both companies will collaborate to develop new products tailored to the tastes of Chinese consumers.

Pladis noted: “We believe the partnership will provide a wide selection of snacks to Chinese consumers, including consumer favourites like McVitie’s chocolate digestives and Go Ahead Yogurt Break.”

JD.com added: “Chinese consumers are developing an ever-growing appetite for imported foods. JD.com is delighted to help consumers explore a whole new range of exciting international products to satisfy their desire for the best snacks and treats.