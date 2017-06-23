CHINA: JD.com Ties Up With Farfetch For Luxury Brands

JD.com has teamed up with Farfetch, the leading global e-commerce platform for the fashion industry, to create a platform for luxury e-commerce across China.

The move will see JD.com invest $397m into Farfetch, making it one of the largest shareholders in the latter. Richard Liu, founder and CEO of JD.com, will join the Farfetch board and the two sides will partner on marketing, logistics and technology solutions to build the brand in China, while Farfetch will continue to be the customer-facing brand.

Farfetch is the partner of choice for 200 luxury brands and more than 500 multi-brand retailers in China, and the two sides said the tie-up will help drive further brand awareness, traffic and sales. Farfetch will leverage the JD Luxury Express service to offer customers a premium level of service, and will also leverage (digital marketing technology platform) BlackDragon to utilise JD’s big data and help market and build automated marketing pipelines.

Additionally, Farfetch users in China will also gain access to a variety of services from JD Finance. These will include JD Pay, which will be a preferred payments partner, and Baitiao, JD Finance’s popular consumer microcredit channel.