CHINA: Shinsegae To Shut Down Local Emart Banner

The Shinsegae conglomerate has confirmed plans to shut down its Emart hypermarket banner in mainland China, following a scaling-down over the past few years.

The South Korean group entered the country in 1997, saying it was aiming to have 1,000 stores operational locally in the long term. However, it managed to grow to a peak of just 26 stores as of 2010, while racking up hundreds of millions of dollars in losses. In recent months, the group has also been affected by anti-Korean sentiment by Chinese consumers.

Emart currently has just six stores operational, all in the Greater Shanghai region, and said it is looking at “a complete closure by the end of this year”.