CHINA: Walmart Unveils Flagship JD.com Store

Walmart has officially launched its flagship online store on the JD.com portal, in keeping with plans to drive ecommerce growth globally.

The store offers more than 1,700 of the items most purchased by Chinese customers, including food, consumables, general merchandise, toys and apparel. Customers will receive the same 90-day return service that is currently available at all Walmart brick-and-mortar stores.

Walmart noted: “We are very pleased to extend our partnership with JD to offer quality, trusted products to customers nationwide. We have seen a tremendous response from customers on the JD Daojia platform and expect to see similar enthusiasm from customers on JD.com”.

