Walmart continues to quietly consolidate its position in China, by once again raising its stake in JD.com, the country’s second-largest e-commerce firm.

The US giant had picked up a 5% stake in JD.com in June 2016, as part of the Yihaodian sale. In October, it raised that stake to 10.8% and according to latest filings, it has now raised the stake to 12.1%.