HONG KONG: Dairy Farm Names Ian McLeod As New CEO

Dairy Farm International has announced the appointment of Ian McLeod as its new CEO, effective 18 September 2017.

McLeod, who earlier this week announced his departure as CEO of Southeastern Grocers in the US, will succeed Graham Allan, who is stepping down as of 31 August after five years in the role.

Ben Keswick, Chairman of Dairy Farm, noted: “Ian brings with him extensive strategic and operational retail experience with a strong track record of driving profitable growth. We would like to welcome Ian to Dairy Farm, and to wish him every success in taking the Group forward on its next stage of development”.

McLeod spent his early career with Asda before joining Halfords in 2003 as Chief Executive. He then became Managing Director of Coles in Australia in 2008, where he led a turnaround in the group’s fortunes.