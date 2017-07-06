INDIA: Amazon Pumps In More Money Locally

Amazon has invested Rs.16.8bn ($260m) more on its Indian unit, as part of its previously-announced plans to spend $5bn locally.

The online giant transferred the funds to its Amazon Seller Services Pvt. Ltd (Amazon India) unit in June, according to The Mint daily, which cited regulatory documents filed with the ministry of corporate affairs.

Amazon India noted: “We remain committed to our India business with a long-term perspective to make e-commerce a habit for Indian customers and to invest in the necessary technology and infrastructure to grow the entire ecosystem”.