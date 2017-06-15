S. AFRICA: Regulator Raids Several Meat Suppliers Over Price Fixing

South Africa’s Competition Commission has raided the offices of seven local meat suppliers, as it looks into allegations of price fixing.

The regulator said it had conducted searches in 13 premises across three provinces, belonging to Karan Beef, Sparta Foods, Chalmar Beef, Beefmaster Kimberley, Morgan Beef, Beefcor, and Fabvleis Midland Meat. All the companies operate as ‘feedlots’ – they buy weaner calves from farmers and bulk feed them for slaughter, while also selling beef to wholesale and retail customers.

The Competition Commission claims the companies had entered into an agreement and/or colluded to fix prices when buying the calves, and also fixed prices at which they sold the meat.