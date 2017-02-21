S. AFRICA: Shoprite, Steinhoff Call Off Merger Talks

Shoprite Holdings and Steinhoff International have dropped their plans for a mega-merger, which would have created the largest retail group in Africa.

The $14bn deal was proposed by Steinhoff last year, but has fallen through over disagreements over the terms of the deal. The two sides offered no specific details apart from a statement, which noted: “Although the proposed transaction presents exciting opportunities for the companies and their respective management teams, the fact that the relevant parties could not reach an agreement in respect of the share exchange resulted in the negotiations being terminated.”

The news sent the share prices of both groups up sharply, highlighting investors’ relief about the potentially-unwieldy merger.

Steinhoff operates 40 retail brands across 30 countries (fashion, furniture, DIY, and accessories), while Shoprite has more than 2,650 stores in several countries across Africa.

Shoprite said it will now focus on expansion, noting it is “constantly investigating the potential of new markets, not only in Africa but also on other continents”.