S. AFRICA: Steinhoff Reports Strong H1 Results

Steinhoff International has reported a strong set of figures for its fiscal first half, helped by growth across all its markets.

For the six months to 31 March 2017, revenue jumped up 48% to €10.2bn (+7% organic), while operating profit grew by 13% to €903m.

The group’s Household Goods retail unit saw sales jump up 47% to €5.8bn, while the General Merchandise unit saw sales soar up 79% to €3.2bn, although this was partly due to acquisitions. On an organic basis, the Retail business saw revenue grow by 9%.

Steinhoff said that “momentum in the business is expected to continue and the group should perform in line with expectations.”