SINGAPORE: Alibaba Unveils New $1bn Stake In Lazada

The Alibaba Group has expanded its stake in Lazada, the largest online retailer in Southeast Asia, with a new $1bn deal.

The move, which comes on the back of a similar $1bn stake buy in 2016, will see Alibaba’s share in Lazada grow to 83%, and values the online company at around $3.15bn. Alibaba will pick up the stake from existing Lazada shareholders, including Rocket Internet and Kinnevik. The deal leaves just Alibaba, Temasek Holdings, and current management as investors in Lazada.

The deal comes even as rivals such as JD.com continue to expand, while Amazon is reportedly set to enter the region. Maximilian Bittner, CEO of Lazada, told Reuters: “It is a clear signal from (Alibaba) that, now having learned the market better, that they really believe in the opportunity of ecommerce in southeast Asia”. Bittner added that having Alibaba as a backer was “very helpful”, noting: “It will be easier to take on one 800 pound gorilla when you have the other 800 pound gorilla behind you”.

