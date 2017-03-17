SINGAPORE: Lazada Unveils e-Stores For Coca-Cola, Nestle, Redmart

Lazada Singapore has unveiled three new online shops on its marketplace for Coca-Cola, Nestle, and Redmart.

Lazada Singapore currently hosts over 300 official brand stores, each of which offers the brands the opportunity to retain their identity across online and offline channels, while giving shoppers a way to connect with them.

The new additions mean shoppers can now buy certain grocery products from RedMart directly via Lazada Singapore, the first step towards a larger partnership between the two companies. The Nestle shop will include brands such as MILO, Nescafe Dolce Gusto, Nan Mom & Me and more.