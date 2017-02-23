SINGAPORE: Online Grocery To More Than Triple By 2020 – IGD

Singapore’s online grocery market is set to triple in growth over the next three years, according to new forecasts by international grocery research organisation IGD.

At the end of 2016, IGD valued online grocery to have a 1.2% share of the Singaporean grocery market and be worth S$130m (US$91m). Reflecting rapidly changing shopper habits in the region and increased investment in the online channel from retailers and suppliers, IGD is further forecasting online to take a 4% share of Singapore’s grocery market by 2020, with a compound annual growth rate of 39%, and being worth S$500m (US$350m).

Revealing the figures at the IGD RedMart Trade Briefing, Nick Miles, IGD’s Head of Asia-Pacific, said: “Shopper habits are changing rapidly in South East Asia and in a compact city such as Singapore, with its relatively affluent population, big expat community and high penetration of internet and smartphone usage, there are huge opportunities for online grocery to meet these evolving needs. To make the most of this opportunity, retailers and suppliers must work together to ensure they really understand online shoppers and can tailor experiences and products to suit their personal preferences.

Miles added: “First, retailers are looking to improve the overall online experience, by getting the basics of search functions, favourites, images and information right for shoppers. At the same time, they’ll be aiming to make delivery options as convenient as possible, whether that’s through shorter timespan delivery slots or greater choice of click and collect points throughout the region. Our UK data shows that 80% of shoppers cite convenience as their number-one reason for shopping online, and we would anticipate Singaporean shoppers to have a very similar mindset when heading online for their groceries.

He went on: “We also expect online grocery retailers in the region to encourage shopper loyalty through personalised offers and products, plus subscription models and delivery saver passes. On top of that, shoppers in the region are increasingly connected via mobile, so ensuring a seamless shopping experience no matter what device they are using will be critical. Coupled with an increased focus on using innovations such as voice-activated technology, virtual reality and robotics, we predict huge opportunities for those retailers and suppliers who really invest in making the online grocery channel work for them in Singapore.”