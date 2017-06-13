THAILAND: JD.com Set For Market Entry

JD.com has announced plans to move into the Thai retail market, as it looks to expand its international presence.

Richard Liu, CEO of the second-largest Chinese e-commerce firm, told Reuters that the move will be effected later in 2017. He noted: “We will invest a lot and also find the best local partners to work together with. Everyone could be possible, but not Lazada”.

Liu did not say how much the company plans to invest in the market, but noted that Thailand would serve as a hub for serving other markets in Southeast Asia, such as Vietnam and Malaysia.