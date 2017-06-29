THAILAND: SPAR Ties Up With DHL For Market Expansion

SPAR International has entered into a new partnership as part of its previously-announced plans to open 300 new convenience stores across Thailand by end-2020.

Following its tie-up with the Bangchak Retail Company (BCR), SPAR has now joined forces with DHL Supply Chain, with the latter set to offer end-to-end transport, distribution and warehousing services. SPAR’s supply chain will use the DHL Bangna Logistics Campus (for ambient warehousing and distribution) and the Klong Prapa warehouse (for handling frozen goods).

SPAR noted: “DHL’s track record in sustaining fast-growing food retailers, both in Thailand and other markets worldwide, gave us the confidence to use their infrastructure as the foundation of our local supply chain.” The retailer said DHL offers a range of features including CCTV systems, automatic fire protection, and temperature controlled warehousing. Both warehouses will also be managed by warehouse management platform WMOS to maintain levels of inventory accuracy and productivity.