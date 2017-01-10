UAE: Dubai Duty Free Reports FY Sales Decline

Dubai Duty Free has reported a slightly drop in sales for 2016, hurt by a slowdown in tourist numbers.

For the year, sales were down 3.2% to 6.67bn dirhams (€1.7bn). The retailer averaged 74,097 sales transactions daily at Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International.

Perfumes remained the top-selling category, accounting for 1.1bn dirhams worth sales (-2.9%), followed by Liquor (-0.6% to 1.1bn dirhams), Cigarettes & Tobacco (-1.9% to 578.5m dirhams), Cosmetics (535.6m dirhams), and Confectionery (517.4m dirhams).

Colm McLoughlin, CEO of Dubai Duty Free, said: “Overall, it has been a good year for the operation … There is a lot to look forward to in 2017, including the improvement of our retail offer both in Dubai International Airport’s Concourse C and in Al Maktoum International Airport’s Passenger Terminal Building.”