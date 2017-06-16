Amazon Agrees $13.7bn Deal To Acquire Whole Foods Market

Amazon looks set to significantly ramp up its presence in the grocery sector after announcing that it has agreed a deal to acquire US chain Whole Foods Market.

The online giant will pay $42 per share in an all-cash transaction which values the natural food retailer at approximately $13.7bn, including Whole Foods’ net debt.

“Millions of people love Whole Foods Market because they offer the best natural and organic foods, and they make it fun to eat healthy,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO. “Whole Foods Market has been satisfying, delighting and nourishing customers for nearly four decades – they’re doing an amazing job and we want that to continue.”

John Mackey, Whole Foods Market co-founder and CEO, added: “This partnership presents an opportunity to maximize value for Whole Foods Market’s shareholders, while at the same time extending our mission and bringing the highest quality, experience, convenience and innovation to our customers”.

Whole Foods Market will continue to operate its stores under the current brand with Mackey remaining as CEO.

Completion of the deal is expected in the second half of this year, subject to approval by Whole Foods Market’s shareholders and regulatory clearance.

Whole Foods Market generated sales of approximately $16bn last year from more than 460 stores in the US, Canada, and the UK.

Commenting the deal, Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar Worldpanel, said: “Today’s news is in some ways a tacit admission from Amazon that food retail is incredibly difficult as a purely online player. Online grocery shopping has grown rapidly and may seem quite well established, but it is still a fairly niche option for food shopping: only just over a quarter of the UK population shopped online for groceries during the past year, and many consumers still don’t do so regularly.

“Amazon is committed to cracking the grocery market, and a business like Whole Foods brings with it many of the crucial ingredients the e-commerce giant has been missing in its other forays into food and drink. The power of a physical presence on the high street to grow a brand’s reputation and credibility is particularly important in grocery, where consumers want to be able to see the quality of the items they’re buying first hand.

“Bricks and mortar stores will also allow Amazon to expand its options for ordering, pick-up and delivery. More broadly, as a well-established retailer focused on the lucrative health and wellness market within grocery, Whole Foods is perfectly positioned to give Amazon a crash course in how food retailing really works on the ground.”

NAM Implications: