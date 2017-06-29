BRAZIL: Carrefour Looks To Raise Up To $1.7bn Via IPO

Carrefour has offered new details of the public listing of its Brazilian subsidiary, which it set to be the country’s biggest IPO in more than four years.

According to filings, Carrefour has set a price of 15-19 reals per share for Grupo Carrefour Brasil, which could see the group raise 4.5bn-5.6bn reals ($1.4bn-$1.7bn). At the upper end of the scale, the IPO would value the subsidiary at 37.6bn reals, twice the market value of Casino-owned GPA.

The IPO is set to take place in July, and will see the subsidiary being listed on the São Paulo Stock Exchange’s strictest governance listing chapter. The French giant has said it will use the funds to consolidate its recently-won position as the largest diversified retailer in Brazil.