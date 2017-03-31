BRAZIL: Carrefour Takes Top Position In Grocery Market

Carrefour has overtaken Casino-controlled Grupo Pão de Açúcar (GPA) as the leading grocer in Brazil, in terms of sales.

According to new digures from the Brazilian Association of Supermarkets (ABRAS), Carrefour reported sales of 49.1bn reals for 2016, followed by GPA with sales of 44.9bn reals, and Walmart Brazil with 29.4bn reals in sales. The top five was rounded off by Cencosud (9bn reals) and Irmãos Muffato & Cia (5.1bn reals).

The overall grocery market saw sales grow by a solid 7.1% year-on-year to 338.7bn reals, accounting for 5.4% of Brazil’s GDP, with the Top 20 grocers accounting for 180bn reals. There were 89,000 stores operational across the country at the end of the year, which employed 1.8 million staff.