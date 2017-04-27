CANADA: Empire Co Appoints New CFO

Empire Co has announced the appointment of Michael Vels as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective 12 June.

Vels, currently the CFO at Hydro One, held the same position for nearly 10 years at Maple Leaf Foods. Empire said his experience in the food business will be important in helping revive the struggling Sobeys supermarket business.

The group also said that Clinton Keay, who has served as interim CFO since July 2016, will become Executive VP for Technology, in which role he will lead efforts to restructure how it does business.