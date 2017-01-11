CANADA: Jean Coutu Reports Modest Q3 Growth

Jean Coutu has reported a modest rise in revenue for its fiscal third quarter, although profits were down for the period.

For the three months to 26 November, revenue was up. 1.9% to C$763.7m, but net profit fell by 11.4% to C$51.2m, and operating profit before amortisation was down 8.9% to C$79.9m.

The drugstore chain attributed the revenue growth to the improved performance of the commercial section of its distribution centres, which helped offset increased volumes in prescriptions of generic drugs.

Jean Coutu noted that “network retail sales and front-end sales of our distribution centres grew strongly, eloquently reflecting the success of our business strategies and the effectiveness of their implementation”.