CANADA: Sears Canada Declares Bankruptcy, To Shut Some Stores

Sears Canada has filed for bankruptcy, less than two weeks after admitting that its liquidity status had raised “material uncertainties” as to its continued operations.

The department store chain has been granted protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act, which gives it 30 days to restructure itself. Sears said that it will use the time to try and refinance C$450m in debts, and will also shut down 59 of its more than 200 stores (20 Sears, 15 Sears Home Stores, 10 Sears Outlets, and 14 Sears Hometown).

The chain will also eliminate 2,900 jobs, of which around 500 are office positions with the rest being linked to the stores being closed.

The move is the end result of years of poor results at the chain, which has seen its sales fall from C$6.7bn in 2001 to just C$2.6bn in 2016.