COLOMBIA: Casino’s Exito Unit To Absorb New Tax Hike

Casino’s Éxito subsidiary has said it will look to absorb the increase in Colombia’s general sales tax, which was approved by the authorities recently. The hike will see the tax rate grow from 16% to 19%.

While approving of the hike, Exito said it will not fully pass on the increase to consumers, in an effort to curb inflation. It said it will look to keep any price increase to a minimum via internal productivity improvements and agreements with suppliers.

Food is the second-largest factor behind the rise in Colombia’s inflation, ending 2016 with a rate of 7.22%.