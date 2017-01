Walmex has reported strong sales growth for its last fiscal year, helped in particular by strong demand in its home market.

For the year ending November 2016, sales were up 11.9% year-on-year to 528.6bn pesos. Sales in Mexico were up 9.1% (like-for-like sales up 8%) while sales in Central America grew by 8.3% (4.9% LFL).

The company ended the year with 3,022 outlets, of which 2,291 were located in Mexico.