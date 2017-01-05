US: Ahold Delhaize Appoints Head For New Unit

Ahold Delhaize has appointed Roger Wheeler as the President of its Retail Business Services unit, effective immediately.

Retail Business Services, which launched on 1 January 2017, has been set up to offer “cost-effective, best-in-class support services to both organisations’ local brands”. It is comprised of associates in various support groups.

Wheeler was most recently the US lead for the Integration Management Office, which coordinated the Ahold USA-Delhaize America merger, and has previously been Senior VP of Supply Chain and Third Party Management with Ahold USA. He will report to both Kevin Holt (COO Ahold USA) and Frans Muller (interim COO Delhaize America) in his new role.