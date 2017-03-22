US: Albertsons Eyeing Sprouts Farmers Market Deal?

The Albertsons group is reportedly considering a deal to acquire organic grocer Sprouts Farmers Market.

According to Bloomberg News, which cited unnamed sources, the two sides have already held preliminary talks about such a move. Sprouts generated sales of $4bn in fiscal 2016, and operates around 230 outlets in 13 US states.

The report said that Albertsons would keep the Sprouts brand, while the deal would allow it to reach a wider customer audience, particularly in the fast-growing organic sector.

Neither of the two sides have commented on the report.