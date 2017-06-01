US: Albertsons In Speciality Pharma Acquisition

Albertsons Cos. has announced the acquisition of MedCart Specialty Pharmacy, a deal which it said will help bolster and extend its own pharmacy speciality services. No financial details of the deal were disclosed.

MedCart is a pharmaceutical and healthcare provider of customised specialty care services and medication management for patients and physicians addressing complex diseases. It has two facilities in Michigan – one speciality pharmacy operations centre, and one local pharmacy.

MedCart will continue to operate as it does today as a new business unit under the Albertsons Companies Pharmacy team structure. The current leadership will carry on, and report directly to Dain Rusk, Albertsons’ Group VP of Pharmacy Operations.