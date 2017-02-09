US: Aldi To Spend $1.6bn On Store Revamp Plan

Aldi has announced plans to invest $1.6bn by 2020, to remodel and expand its US store network.

The hard discounter said the money will go towards converting existing stores to a new look – which offers a focus on fresh items, including expanded produce, dairy, and bakery sections. The revamped stores will also feature a modern design, open ceilings, natural lighting, and eco-friendly building materials.

Jason Hart, CEO of Aldi US, noted: “With this significant investment in our stores, what we’re really doing is continuing to invest in Aldi customers. We’re continuing to expand our fresh offerings, which means we need to provide more space for produce, meat, and bakery items. We’ve also made a number of improvements to our products – such as removing added MSG, certified synthetic colors and partially hydrogenated oils from all of our Aldi exclusive brand foods.”

The revamp comes even as it looks to add 650 new outlets across the US by end-2018, taking its domestic store tally above the 2,000 mark. As previously announced, Aldi will invest more than $3bn for the land, facilities, and equipment needed to open these new stores.

NAM Implications: