US: Amazon Invites FMCG Brands To Meeting Aimed At Bypassing Retailers

Amazon has made a bold new play in the FMCG market, inviting major brands to a meeting in which it plans to persuade them into selling directly to customers online, thus bypassing the traditional retailer channel.

Bloomberg News said companies such as Mondelez and General Mills have been invited to a three-day meeting at its Seattle headquarters in May. The event will include a tour of the Amazon fulfillment centre and a presentation from Jeff Wilke, Amazon’s global consumer chief.

The report cited the letter sent by Amazon, which noted: “Times are changing. Amazon strongly believes that supply chains designed to serve the direct-to-consumer business have the power to bring improved customer experiences and global efficiency. To achieve this requires a major shift in thinking.”

Bloomberg said some of its plans include changes to the currently FMCG sale model, including in terms of packaging and shipping. Products that are sold online and not through retailers could be designed differently, such as being packed in more durable containers.

In a statement, Amazon noted: “This conference is about encouraging our biggest suppliers to innovate with us across the supply chain to benefit customers. We will discuss topics like packing reduction, which has a broad range of benefits from faster delivery to customer delight to reduced waste.”