US: Amazon Offers Discounted Prime For Those On Benefits

Amazon has announced an interesting new move in its fight to gain more market share – offering a discount for its Prime service to those receiving benefits from the US government.

Under the new offer, anybody with Electronics Benefits Transfer debit card can subscribe to Prime for $5.99 a month, compared to the regular $10.99-a-month price. Such customers will have to re-register every 12 months, and can do so for a total of four times.

Amazon did not say how it decided on the discounted price, but said the aim was to make “savings more accessible” to more people. The retailer said the Prime delivery service could make things easier for poorer customers who may not have reliable access to transportation, and would also offer them discounts on essential products.