US: Amazon Set To Invest $1.5bn On Air Cargo Hub

Amazon is set to invest $1.5n to build a large air cargo hub in state of Kentucky, significantly boosting its delivery options.

The online giant has signed a 50-year lease for a nearly 900-acre plot from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The move follows Amazon’s announcement last year that it would lease 40 Boeing-767s (16 are already active), and means the company will be able to deliver to top cities using its own planes and its own hub. The hub will also allow Amazon’s trucks to reach 11 of its fulfilment centres in Kentucky.

Amazon, which has insisted the moves are aimed at supplementing and not replacing third-party carriers, said it expects the new hub to create more than 2,000 jobs. It has not announced a start date.